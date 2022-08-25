Advertisement
US university to offer Taylor Swift songwriting course

Taylor Swift wishes to give directorial debut

  • Reportedly, a new literature course focusing on Taylor Swift’s songwriting will be offered at a university in the United States this coming fall.
  • Page Six reports that the University of Texas will be teaching the Grammy winner’s music alongside the works of Chaucer, Shakespeare, Coleridge, Keats, and Sylvia Plath.

According to the article, students enrolled in an intriguing new course called Literary Contests and Contexts: The Taylor Swift Songbook will be required to read excerpts from Swift’s albums Red and Lover as part of their pre-course work.

Taylor Swift

Course description: “use the songwriting of pop music icon Taylor Swift to introduce literary critical reading and research methods-basic skills for study in English literature and other humanities subject,” as provided by university website.

Dr. Elizabeth Scala, an English professor, will be teaching the course this year. “Swift is an intelligent and talented songwriter, and her writing skills are what made me focus on her,” Scala said.

Interestingly, a Swift-themed course was also available at New York University.

The singer also received an honorary doctor of fine arts degree from New York University earlier this year.

