Valentino will launch its Pink PP Fall Campaign features Zendaya

Next week, Zendaya and Sir Lewis Hamilton will help launch Valentino’s Pink PP advertising campaign for fall 2022. They will both be wearing pink, and photos will show them standing in a room that is all pink. Valentino has always been associated with the colour red, but for fall 2022, the creative director of the brand, Piccioli, chose a bright magenta colour called Pink PP. Valentino just showed off their Pink PP’s for fall/winter 2022, which include stars like Lewis Hamilton and Zendaya who are both great in their own ways. Some of Pierpaolo Picciol’s newest Pink PP collection pieces are shown in the photos, which also show the pair against a unique background.

In the pictures, Zendaya wears two different outfits: In the first picture, she is wearing a perfectly fitted mini pink dress with matching stockings, full-sleeved hand gloves, a clutch bag, and the Garavani platform heels that are the brand’s signature. In another picture, she wears a pink deconstructed pantsuit with a blazer, pants, and top. She accessorises with a bag, chunky earrings, and gloves. She finished her look with a similar pair of pink hoops earrings. The actress’s long, curly, brown hair was left open, and she had just the right amount of eyeliner and mascara to make her look pop. She finished off her look with filled-in brows and glossy pink lips.

Piccioli chose Zendaya to be the face of multiple Valentino campaigns in December 2020. Since then, she has been to some of the designer’s shows and worn the brand on the red carpet. The fall campaign for women will be shown for the first time on Monday in the September print issue of Harper’s Bazaar Germany.