Virginia Patton, who starred in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” has died

On Thursday, Virginia Patton, the lone surviving adult cast member from “It’s a Wonderful Life,” passed away.

Patton was the final member of the cast to have survived. She lived to be 97.

The actor passed away in a facility in Georgia that provided assisted living. Mathews Funeral Home in Albany shared the sad news of her passing with the community. She was reared in Portland, Oregon despite having been born in Cleveland, Ohio.

Karolyn Grimes, who performed as a child actor in the past, recalled Patton, who played Ruth Dakin Bailey, Jimmy Stewart’s sister-in-law, in the film that was released in 1946.

“There is yet another angel among us! Virginia Patton Moss. “She had reached the ripe old age of 97,” Grimes wrote on her Facebook page. We are going to miss her!”

The actress had roles in a number of films, including It’s a Wonderful Life, which was released in 1946, as well as The Burning Cross, which was released in 1947, and Black Eagle, which was released in 1948.

The Lucky Stiff, which was released in 1949, was Patton’s last film credit. In the same year, she got married and launched a career in business. She went on to have three children after that.