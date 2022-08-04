Advertisement
Edition: English
Watch: British rapper Dutchavelli accepts Islam in viral video

  • Dutchavelli is a British rapper.
  • The rapper’s career was put on hold for two years because of a gun charge in 2018.
  • Social media users have been sharing a video of Dutchavelli receiving his Shahadah and formally converting to Islam.
Dutchavelli is a British rapper. His name comes in part from the fact that he and his family spent their formative years in Rotterdam.

The Birmingham-born artist sought calm within the second-most practised religion in the world and was greatly impacted by its teachings.

Social media users have been sharing a video of Dutchavelli receiving his Shahadah and formally converting to Islam. The news was also confirmed by the artist.

Fans of the rapper known as Zero Zero congratulated the performer.

In 2016, Stephen Allen changed his stage name to Dutchavelli. With “New Jack City,” the group became well-known. The rapper’s career was put on hold for two years because of a gun charge in 2018. In 2020, he got back on track by putting out a string of hits, including “Only If You Knew,” which got over 20 million views in a few months.

Dutchavelli worked with artists like Stormzy and M. Huncho, and he also made a name for himself in the drill scene.

