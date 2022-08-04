Watch: British rapper Dutchavelli accepts Islam in viral video

Jane Fonda acknowledges that she is not pleased with her facelift: Here’s why
Dutchavelli is a British rapper. His name comes in part from the fact that he and his family spent their formative years in Rotterdam.
The Birmingham-born artist sought calm within the second-most practised religion in the world and was greatly impacted by its teachings.
Social media users have been sharing a video of Dutchavelli receiving his Shahadah and formally converting to Islam. The news was also confirmed by the artist.
Fans of the rapper known as Zero Zero congratulated the performer.
A video has been circulating online of the prominent UK rapper, ‘Dutchavelli’, taking his shahadah and becoming Muslim. pic.twitter.com/ZAv3LIzL7iAdvertisement
— 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) August 3, 2022
In 2016, Stephen Allen changed his stage name to Dutchavelli. With “New Jack City,” the group became well-known. The rapper’s career was put on hold for two years because of a gun charge in 2018. In 2020, he got back on track by putting out a string of hits, including “Only If You Knew,” which got over 20 million views in a few months.
Dutchavelli worked with artists like Stormzy and M. Huncho, and he also made a name for himself in the drill scene.
