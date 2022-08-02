Advertisement
date 2022-08-02
While filming Season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were caught in a “stressful moment.”

While filming Season 10 of "Vanderpump Rules," Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were caught in a "stressful moment."
  • As the new Vanderpump Rules season was being filmed, Tom  Schwartz and Katie Maloney were seen arguing.
  • The former lovers can be seen bickering in a video that TMZ claims was taken at Schwartz and Sandy’s
  • They were apparently sitting next to each other and Schwartz was flirting with another woman.
Throughout the conversation, Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, both used strong facial expressions and hand gestures to indicate that things aren’t quite friendly yet.

Also Read

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Say Goodbye to Their Shared House
Before moving out of the home they shared together, former Vanderpump Rules...

Schwartz recently teased to Page Six that he’s “relearning how to be single” amid their divorce.

“He hasn’t even had time to be single!” his best friend and longtime business partner Tom Sandoval clarified.

Maloney supported Schwartz for the cocktail lounge’s soft opening in Los Angeles on Tuesday after divorcing in March.

It’s possible that the Bravolebrity attended to reaffirm her position that she is not pressuring any of her Vanderpump Rules cast members to choose a side in their divorce.

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick,” Maloney wrote on Instagram in June.

 

“I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason but Tom and I are still friends so whatever.”

The former pair got engaged in front of Bravo cameras in August 2016 after starting their relationship in September 2010.

 

They flew to Las Vegas to obtain a marriage licence in July 2019 after learning about a marriage licence disaster that occurred on the show.

The cast members of Vanderpump Rules originally revealed their separation on each other’s Instagram pages on March 15.

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 has been in production, but Bravo has not yet set a launch date.

Also Read

What did Katie Maloney reveal about Tom Schwartz?
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have finalised their divorce. The Vanderpump Rules...

