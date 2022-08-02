As the new Vanderpump Rules season was being filmed, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were seen arguing.

The former lovers can be seen bickering in a video that TMZ claims was taken at Schwartz and Sandy’s

They were apparently sitting next to each other and Schwartz was flirting with another woman.

Advertisement

Throughout the conversation, Maloney, 35, and Schwartz, 39, both used strong facial expressions and hand gestures to indicate that things aren’t quite friendly yet.

Also Read Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Say Goodbye to Their Shared House Before moving out of the home they shared together, former Vanderpump Rules...

Schwartz recently teased to Page Six that he’s “relearning how to be single” amid their divorce.

“He hasn’t even had time to be single!” his best friend and longtime business partner Tom Sandoval clarified.

Maloney supported Schwartz for the cocktail lounge’s soft opening in Los Angeles on Tuesday after divorcing in March.

It’s possible that the Bravolebrity attended to reaffirm her position that she is not pressuring any of her Vanderpump Rules cast members to choose a side in their divorce.

Advertisement

“We literally told them there’s no sides to pick,” Maloney wrote on Instagram in June.