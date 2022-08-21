Will Smith is startled by a tarantula, Watch

Male avenger in Hollywood In a number of films, Will Smith has faced off against extraterrestrials.

The actor from Bad Boys was frightened when he saw a huge tarantula spider scurrying across the floor of his room.

The 53-year-old King Richard actor made his Instagram comeback just a day before posting a video in which he can be seen jumping on a chair in response to the terrifying thing in his room.

Advertisement

Also Read Will Smith ex-wife responds to his first non-apology Instagram post The King Richard actor took to Instagram on Friday. It was his...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

Advertisement

The elder Smith, Trey Smith, 28, could be overheard saying, “What the whole hell,” to which Smith and his son both responded. ‘That is a big [expletive] spider.’

“That’s a tarantula,” Trey was heard saying while his dad stood up on a chair and told him to ‘get that out of here.”

Also Read Will Smith, Jada Pinkett’s relationship ‘stronger’ after Oscar slap Will Smith's relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith has gotten "stronger" since the...

Hilariously, Trey was heard saying, “Why do I have to do it!?” as he moved forward and put a glass overtop of the spider. “Okay, now that’s the biggest spider we have ever seen in our lives,” he said.

“This is a spider in the house,” Smith said, adding, “We’re selling the house.”

The star of Gemini Man has posted a new video on the platform, following his return there a month ago to apologise for hitting Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars performance.