Will Smith is startled by a tarantula, Watch

Will Smith ex-wife responds to his first non-apology Instagram post
The King Richard actor took to Instagram on Friday. It was his...
The 53-year-old King Richard actor made his Instagram comeback just a day before posting a video in which he can be seen jumping on a chair in response to the terrifying thing in his room.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
The elder Smith, Trey Smith, 28, could be overheard saying, “What the whole hell,” to which Smith and his son both responded. ‘That is a big [expletive] spider.’
“That’s a tarantula,” Trey was heard saying while his dad stood up on a chair and told him to ‘get that out of here.”
Hilariously, Trey was heard saying, “Why do I have to do it!?” as he moved forward and put a glass overtop of the spider. “Okay, now that’s the biggest spider we have ever seen in our lives,” he said.
“This is a spider in the house,” Smith said, adding, “We’re selling the house.”
The star of Gemini Man has posted a new video on the platform, following his return there a month ago to apologise for hitting Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars performance.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.