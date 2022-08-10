Willow Smith discusses her father slap incident at the Oscars

Because she views her “whole family as being human,” Willow Smith claims she was unaffected by the media uproar that followed her father, Will Smith, slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

In an interview with Billboard that was published on Friday, the 21-year-old singer and Emmy nominee broke her silence over the contentious episode, claiming that it didn’t hinder her creativity or “rock me as much as my own internal issues.”

Because of the position we have, “our humanity isn’t always respected, and we’re expected to behave in a way that doesn’t promote a healthy human life or promote being honest.

She told the publication, "I consider my entire family as being human, and I love and embrace them for all their humanness. Because of the position we have, "our humanity isn't always respected, and we're expected to behave in a way that doesn't promote a healthy human life or promote being honest."

When presenting the Academy Award for best documentary back in March, presenter Rock made a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. As a result, Will Smith punched the comic. Due to the autoimmune disease alopecia, Pinkett Smith has hair loss.

The star of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” then left the stage while yelling, “Leave my wife’s name out of your f**king lips!”

Smith, 53, has already resigned from the Academy after it imposed a 10-year ban on his attending the awards ceremony.

In a video released to his verified Instagram account last month, Smith expressed his regret for his conduct after taking a vacation from social media.

