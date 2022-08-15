Woman’s home Destroyed in Heche Accident pays condolences

Lynne Mishele, whose home was burned down in the sad car accident, turned to Instagram after learning of the actress’s passing.

Lynne Mishele, whose Los Angeles home was burned down in the sad car accident that killed Anne Heche last week, turned to Instagram after learning of the actress’s passing.

“The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating. Her family and her friends and her children, especially, really have suffered a great loss, and my heart goes out for them,” she said in a short video.

“This entire situation is just tragic and there really are just no words. I’m sending love to everyone involved,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Creative Organization (@creativeorganization)

A neighbor who spoke to reporters following the accident said Mishele was “extremely fortunate” that she was in a different room when the crash occurred. The house caught fire “almost immediately” after Heche’s MINI Cooper slammed into it, and drove “almost all the way through.”

Mishele sought medical assistance for minor injuries following the accident.

