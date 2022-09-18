Advertisement
Actors Claire Foy and Olivia Colman reflect on playing Queen Elizabeth in “The Crown”

  • In “The Crown,” Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both played Queen Elizabeth II
  • In an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, Foy praised the Queen for her life’s work.
  • Queen Elizabeth passed away “peacefully” on September 8, according to Buckingham Palace, at the age of 96.
In “The Crown,” Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both played Queen Elizabeth II, discussed the late monarch’s legacy.

In an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, Foy praised the Queen for her life’s work.

She said, “I think she was an excellent ruler.”She brought people together and was a huge symbol of perseverance, dignity, and elegance.”

Foy said that she was “proud” to have played the Queen for the first two seasons of the Netflix series, which spanned the years 1947 to 1964.

She remarked, “My biggest feeling is just thinking of her as a mother, a grandmother, and actually a great-grandmother. I am incredibly pleased to have contributed even a tiny bit to her tale.

Colman, who portrayed the Queen in Seasons 3 and 4, which ran from 1964 to 1976, told Variety during the festival that the monarch lived a dignified life.

She said, “She perfectly maintained a vow she made as a young woman with such respect. “What she achieved has left us all incredibly impressed,”

Queen Elizabeth passed away “peacefully” on September 8, according to Buckingham Palace, at the age of 96. In 1952, she assumed the position.

