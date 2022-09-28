Alec Baldwin and others may face charges in October for the shooting in “Rust”

According to a New Mexico prosecutor, actor Alec Baldwin is one of up to four people who could be charged in October for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies informed the state’s finance board that the final police report on the incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico, is anticipated the following month.

In a letter dated August 30 asking for more money to prosecute the high-profile case, she stated that “one of the probable defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin.

Advertisement

According to a New Mexico prosecutor, actor Alec Baldwin is one of up to four people who could be charged in October for the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021 when she was working on the Western “Rust.”

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies informed the state’s finance board that the final police report on the incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico, is anticipated the following month. At that time, prosecutors will pursue criminal charges if necessary.

In a letter to the board, Carmack-Altwies stated that investigators are concentrating on the “several individuals” who handled the weapon that Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

In a letter dated August 30 asking for more money to prosecute the high-profile case, she stated that “one of the probable defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin.”

Carmack-Altwies informed the board on September 20 that four jury trials are likely, with each defendant being tried under a different state homicide statute.

The former public defender claimed that her team would need to hire a nearly full-time prosecutor, a special investigator, a media spokesman, and expert witnesses in order to counteract “well-paid and experienced defense lawyers” from Los Angeles and New York.

Advertisement

At its meeting on September 20, the finance board approved $317,750 in funds for the district attorney’s office, which had asked for $635,500.

Hutchins’ death was not Baldwin’s fault, according to Baldwin, who also maintains that live bullets should never have been permitted on the set.

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas cautioned against making assumptions about charges.

He added in a statement on Monday that the district attorney “has made clear that she has not reviewed the sheriff’s report or made any determinations regarding who, if anyone, would be charged in this matter.”

Also Read “Black Panther” surpass the “Eternals,” to become the longest Phase 4 movie Just one month remains till the premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,"...