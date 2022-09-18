Amanda Holden listen ‘Emotional mourners’ who line up for hours to see Queen Coffin

In a social media post, Amanda Holden commended the “passionate mourners” who stood in line for hours to see Queen’s casket.

In a social media post, Amanda Holden commended the “passionate mourners” who stood in line for hours to see Queen’s casket.

The TV personality claimed that speaking with viewers who had to wait in line for 11 hours this weekend was a “luxury.”

The 51-year-old woman, who was dressed in a lavender dress and fitted blazer, looked at Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin has been on display for the public to view.

The Heart Radio anchor posted a brief video clip to Instagram showing her view of the Parliamentary building and the line of people waiting outside it.

“It was my pleasure to speak with a few of you as you waited outside Westminster Hall this morning. The mood and camaraderie were amazing; connections were formed that will last forever in shared loss “She wrote the video’s captions.

For Heart Radio, Amanda also provided live coverage of the event. She spoke with Jamie Theakston in the studio about the atmosphere there.

“Since we are near the head of the line, Jamie, I am observing many people leaving in tears. Everyone seems to be in a really somber mood, but the joyous part of it is that there were so many friendships in that line.”

One of the group’s men said to Amanda: “When you walk down the aisle in silence and saw the soldiers and the Queen’s coffin, you can’t help but feel sad. Even if you’re only there for two or three seconds, you feel so much.”

The group said that they had waited for the Queen’s casket for 11 hours.

Amanda posted a picture of the queen with the moving comment “I am very sorry,” following the announcement that the Queen had gone away “I believe we all believed that our Queen would live forever…

Her grace, good humor, and indomitable spirit.. Embodied everything that made Great Britain, Great. I simply cannot picture our nation without her. My heart goes out to her family.”

