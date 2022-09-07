Angelina Jolie sues ex-husband Brad Pitt for $250 million

Angelina Jolie is suing Brad Pitt for using his Chateau Miraval winery as leverage in their divorce.

The couple acquired the 1300-acre property and multiplied investments to expand their business.

Jolie claims Pitt and associates “squandered tens of millions” on vanity projects.

Brad Pitt is being sued by Angelina Jolie for using his shared French winery as leverage in their divorce. The actress describes how the couple acquired the 1300-acre property in the South of France and multiplied investments to expand their business in court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday.

Jolie claims Pitt launched a campaign to “seize control” of the property “in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings” and to “ensure… Jolie would never see a dime.”

In order to prevent the mother of seven from disclosing specifics of their divorce, Pitt reportedly forced her sign a “hush-clause.”

Pitt and his associates “squandered tens of millions of Chateau Miraval’s money on vanity projects that have little, if any, business justification” since the divorce, according to the lawsuit.

“These funds were spent over Jolie’s and Nouvel’s objection,” it says. Advertisement