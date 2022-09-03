Assault and what more, Armie hammer’s aunt exposes all secrets

Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey has opened up about her family’s dark past.

In a new Discovery’s three-part docuseries House of Hammer.

She says she was not “shocked” to hear about her nephew’s sexual assault allegations.

In a new three-part Discovery docuseries titled House of Hammer, Armie Hammer’s aunt Casey Hammer has opened up about her family’s troubled background, claiming that this allegedly set the tone for the actor’s alleged abusive behaviour.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, estranged Casey remarked, “It exposes not just Armie, but my family and what I’ve been saying for the last 61 years about the multigenerational abuse by the guys.

You don’t just wake up one morning and turn into a monster; it’s a learned behaviour, she added.

Casey was not “shocked” to learn several people, including his ex-girlfriend, had accused her nephew of sexual assault.

“I think it’s something that, based on my experience, just gets worse and worse and worse from generation to generation. So that’s why I wasn’t astonished,” the Surviving my Birthright author said.

Casey claimed that due of their affluence and connections to powerful figures, such as the White House and Buckingham Palace, the males in her family would get away with all the illegal activities.

She told EW, “You witnessed my grandfather dominate the narrative in every facet of his life, our life, and he got away with it.

Casey suggested that Armie’s perception of women may have been influenced by the treatment of women in her family.

In my household, women were treated as throwaway ornaments. The aunt of The Lone Ranger star recalled, “I was told that as long as I behaved and looked pretty and said the right things and didn’t embarrass my family, that I would be taken care of for the rest of my life. t.

An American author applauded all of these women for coming forward and telling the public their traumatic stories.

An American author applauded all of these women for coming forward and telling the public their traumatic stories.

She continued, “I’m here to let people know that you’ve been heard, that I believe you, and that your experience has an impact.

