Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in the 1920s Hollywood epic

Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in the 1920s Hollywood epic

Articles
Advertisement
Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in the 1920s Hollywood epic

Babylon Trailer

Advertisement
  • The movie “Babylon,” starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, has just been released, and it has mayhem, parties, and a lot more.
  • The original epic, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is set in 1920s Los Angeles as the film business transitions from silent to talkies.
  • Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, and Samara Weaving are among the cast members.
Advertisement

 The movie “Babylon,” starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, has just been released, and it has mayhem, parties, and a lot more.

The original epic, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is set in 1920s Los Angeles as the film business transitions from silent to talkies. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, and Samara Weaving are among the cast members. Olivia Wilde, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, and Olivia Hamilton are also featured in the cast.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, director Damien Chazelle discussed the picture and said, “After the calm of First Man, I wanted to do something wild and loud… We wish to get rid of outdated assumptions.

The opulent Hollywood epic borrows from the 1920s, when “everything was absolutely new and crazy.” While all of the movie’s characters are made up, Chazelle draws inspiration from actual Hollywood A-listers.

Here is the epic’s trailer:

Advertisement

Also Read

Dionne Warwick: Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know “what he’s missing” with ‘25-year’ dating rule
Dionne Warwick: Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know “what he’s missing” with ‘25-year’ dating rule

 His peculiar restriction of only dating women under the age of 25...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Molly-Mae Hague shares inside of her baby girl's wardrobe
Molly-Mae Hague shares inside of her baby girl's wardrobe
Sebastian Stan, Annabelle Wallis step outside for Christmas shopping
Sebastian Stan, Annabelle Wallis step outside for Christmas shopping
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'boring' as Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'boring' as Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Amber Turner looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend Dan Edgar
Amber Turner looks stunning as she steps out with boyfriend Dan Edgar
Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack by The Weeknd to be released on December 20
Avatar: The Way of Water soundtrack by The Weeknd to be released on December 20
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reportedly sing Christmas song at party
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reportedly sing Christmas song at party
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story