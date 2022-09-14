Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in the 1920s Hollywood epic

The movie “Babylon,” starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, has just been released, and it has mayhem, parties, and a lot more.

The original epic, written and directed by Damien Chazelle, is set in 1920s Los Angeles as the film business transitions from silent to talkies. Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Tobey Maguire, and Samara Weaving are among the cast members. Olivia Wilde, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, and Olivia Hamilton are also featured in the cast.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, director Damien Chazelle discussed the picture and said, “After the calm of First Man, I wanted to do something wild and loud… We wish to get rid of outdated assumptions.

The opulent Hollywood epic borrows from the 1920s, when “everything was absolutely new and crazy.” While all of the movie’s characters are made up, Chazelle draws inspiration from actual Hollywood A-listers.

Here is the epic’s trailer:

