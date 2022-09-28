Advertisement
Bassam Tariq steps down as director for the Marvel film "Blade"







  • The highly anticipated “Blade” movie won’t be directed by filmmaker Bassam Tariq.
  • Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo, and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will all appear in the film.
  • There is currently no new director attached to the project, which is scheduled for release in November of next year.
The highly anticipated “Blade” movie won’t be directed by filmmaker Bassam Tariq. The Pakistani-American director, who joined the “Blade” crew last year, will continue to work on the movie as an executive producer.

“It has been a pleasure collaborating with the amazing staff at

We managed to assemble a terrific cast and team, and I can’t wait to see where the next director takes the movie “According to Tariq’s remark.

The main character of “Blade” is the well-known vampire slayer from comic books; he is a half-mortal, half-immortal who seeks to rid the world of vampires in order to exact revenge on his mother, who was murdered by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

Aaron Pierre, Delroy Lindo, and Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali will all appear in the film.

There is currently no new director attached to the project, which is scheduled for release in November of next year.

The story was written by playwright Stacy Osei-Kuffour, and Marvel Studios CEO Kevin Feige is in charge of production.

