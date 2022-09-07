Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with Adam Levine’s baby!

The third child for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo is on the way.

The third child for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo is on the way! While having lunch in Santa Barbara, the Maroon 5 frontman and his wife were spotted, and the paparazzi got their first look at her growing baby bulge.

Their daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5, are already parents.

The Victoria’s Secret model talked about wanting to have another child in November 2021.

Prinsloo stated in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight: “We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it,” The outlet heard her explanation.

“You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?” Prinsloo told ET. “We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

She continued, “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

