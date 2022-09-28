“Black Panther” surpass the “Eternals,” to become the longest Phase 4 movie

Just one month remains till the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is rumored to be one of the longest films in the Marvel Cinematic universe.

Just one month remains till the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which is rumored to be one of the longest films in the Marvel Cinematic universe.

According to recent claims on international news websites, the “Black Panther” sequel will be quite long, with a runtime of almost 2 hours and 41 minutes. This makes it the MCU’s longest non-Avengers movie.

The movie has already surpassed Chloe Zaho’s 2021 film “Eternals,” which had a running time of 2 hours, 36 minutes. Additionally, it follows “Avengers: Endgame,” which had a runtime of over three hours.

Avengers: Endgame (3 hours, 1 minute), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2 hours, 41 minutes), Eternals (2 hours, 36 minutes), Avengers: Infinity War (2 hours, 29 minutes), and Captain America: Civil War are the top five longest Marvel movies (2 hours and 27 minutes).

Even though the runtime hasn’t been confirmed and tickets haven’t gone on sale, reports indicate that the longer runtime may be because the filmmakers have been given the burden of continuing the franchise after star Chadwick Boseman’s untimely death.

Before his away in August 2020 after a personal four-year fight with colon cancer, Boseman portrayed the movie’s title superhero in the 2018 smash hit “Black Panther.” Fans were startled by his abrupt death and unsure of who will take his place in the sequel and future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.

Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, and Florence Kasumba are among the original cast members who are back for the sequel.

Wright, who plays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther and T’Challa, expressed her excitement for the audience to experience the “wonderful story” in the sequel.

“The narrative represents the heart and soul of Ryan Coogler. The Wakanda clan has grown. This franchise has a huge cast of characters. I’m excited for you all to experience this narrative and how powerful it will be. I can’t wait for the audience to leave the theatre feeling proud of what we presented. And I can’t wait for my brother to turn around and beam at us “She spoke.

The sequel will also introduce two new characters to the MCU: Tenoch Huerta’s portrayal of Namor, the Submariner, and Dominique Thorne’s portrayal of Riri Williams, called Ironheart.

On November 11 of this year, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be available everywhere.

