Blake Shelton: Gwen Stefani is still listed on his phone as “My Girlfriend”

Gwen Stefani is still listed on his phone as “My Girlfriend”

A few days prior to her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears allegedly called her ex-husband Jason Alexander, according to Alexander.

Even the ex-husband of the Hold Me Closer hitmaker, to whom she was married for 55 hours in 2004, said that they had a “flirty discussion.”

She phoned me that Monday, which was most likely the seventh, Alexander stated while making an appearance on Podcast One’s “One Degree of Scandalous.”

Advertisement

A few days prior to her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears allegedly called her ex-husband Jason Alexander, according to Alexander.

Even the ex-husband of the Hold Me Closer hitmaker, to whom she was married for 55 hours in 2004, said that they had “flirty discussion.”

She phoned me that Monday, which was most likely the seventh, Alexander stated while making an appearance on PodcastOne’s “One Degree of Scandalous.” A few days had passed before the wedding.

We probably spoke for 20 minutes, he said. Nothing about a wedding taking place was mentioned.

Jason continued, “So in my head, I’m thinking like I left the chat and was feeling like, ‘Hey, I sort of got it nice about myself,'” before describing his interaction with Spears as “kind of a flirty conversation.”

Alexander also discusses his thoughts when he crashed Spears’ wedding hours before the ceremony in the podcast’s sneak peek.

Advertisement

“Maybe I wasn’t on the (expletive) guest list. I came in through the (expletive) back,” he said. “Either way, this is Britney’s wedding day and she’s locked in her (expletive) bedroom guys.”

“So I decided when I am on top of this hill and her house is kind of down and they had security on each side and no one down the middle.

“Their (expletive) decided to come up around and I just went straight and so they ended up like a heart, or like an (expletive), and ended up behind me.

“They were chasing me and yelling at me and I don’t know what I said, but I knew where I was going,” he added.

After gatecrashing the wedding and live streaming it, Alexander was detained and charged with aggravated trespassing and violence.

Also Read Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie dazzle in the 1920s Hollywood epic The movie "Babylon," starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, has just been...