Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie’s first look from period film Babylon

Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie’s first look from the period film. In the movie Babylon a sumptuous showbiz epic, Hollywood in the 1920s—a time when “everything was just new and wild”—is cited as inspiration.

The film, which was directed by Damien Chazelle, just debuted its first image. While all of the movie’s characters are made up, Chazelle draws inspiration from actual Hollywood A-listers.

Pitt’s hard-partying movie star Jack Conrad was modelled after John Gilbert, Clark Gable, and Douglas Fairbanks. According to Pitt, “He’s at a moment in his life and his career where he’s starting to look back and starting to wonder what’s next.”

Margot is portraying Nellie LaRoy, a determined aspiring actress who is a mash-up of early icons like Clara Bow, Joan Crawford, Jeanne Eagels, and Alma Rubens.

Nellie, a recent immigrant to Hollywood, is thrust into the public eye, a situation similar to the breakthrough in The Wolf of Wall Street. Margot has a brash, brazen, hungry edge to her that she was really able to dig into and do a lot of very fun things with, which is a very Australian thing, he continued.

The release date for the movie Babylon is slated for December 25th, 2022.

