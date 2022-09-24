Brad Pitt received criticism after learned how much his skincare brand costs

Hollywood icon Brad Pitt has come under fire for his new skincare line’s exorbitant prices.

A few goods, including moisturizers and face serums, were released after the business made its statement.

The items’ price tags have drawn harsh criticism online from fans who question the outrageous costs of the skincare.

The 58-year-old actor formally introduced his gender-neutral skincare line, which includes goods produced from grapes chosen from a French vineyard, during an interview on Wednesday.

Since their release, the items' price tags have drawn harsh criticism online from fans who question the outrageous costs of skin care.

The facial serum costs $385 (about Rs 31,000), while the moisturizing cream costs $320, according to the company’s website (Over Rs 25,000).

A liquid cleanser known as the “cleaning emulsion” is a little less expensive; the product’s website lists it for $80. (Rs 6,000).

Additionally, according to the company’s website, a fluid cream with a $310 price tag will be released in January (over Rs 25,000).