Brittany Mahomes celebrates her birthday

Brittany Mahomes celebrated her 27th birthday.

She shared photos of her favorite maternity pants ahead of their release.

The couple’s 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye was in the background.

As her family and friends show her love on her birthday, Brittany Mahomes shows off some of the maternity clothes she likes to wear.

The co-owner of Kansas City Current, who is pregnant, put pictures of herself in her favorite Vitality Cloud Flare pants on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, before they came out on Wednesday. Brittany’s 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye ran around cutely in the background as she talked about how comfortable the pants are.

She shared additional photos of her casual looks on her 27th birthday, which was on Wednesday. She posed in a body suit with no clothes on and navy Cloud Flare pants.

Shortly after she posted, her husband Patrick Mahomes wrote a touching birthday message for her. “Happy birthday! A toast to the best mother and wife! “The NFL player wrote this next to a cute picture of the three of them. “Every day, we love you more and more.”

“I love you two the most for sure!!!, “Brittany talked back.

