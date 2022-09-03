Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Reacts to “External Commentary”

The newlyweds told the media that they are committed to each other through thick and thin.

The spotlight isn’t changing Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s relationship.

In response to a query regarding how they handle “external commentary” on their relationship, the newlyweds told media sources that they are committed to each other through thick and thin.

The duo told the media source, “We always have each other’s back, no matter what. At the end of the day we’re best friends and we wouldn’t have it any other way,” added, “We don’t think about our relationship as being in the spotlight we just think about us as being in a relationship.”

Brooklyn married Nicola in April, but he knew he wanted to spend every day with the Transformers star during her first visit to London.

As Brooklyn stated in his interview, “Before she was about to leave, I bought the last seat on the plane and flew back to New York with her,” adds, “That’s the moment I knew I never wanted to be separated from her.”

Since then, the couple has divided their time between London and Los Angeles.

Nicola said, “Every time we go to London, Brooklyn gets so excited to show me all the places he grew up. When we’re in L.A., we have our own little traditions that make us happy,” added, “Every Sunday we go to the farmers market and it’s the little things like that make it feel like home. Los Angeles is where we spend most of our time.”

The lovebirds don’t mind where they are because “when we’re together it always feels like home no matter where we are.”

When asked what attributes she values most in her partner, Nicola said, “His kindness, his heart, and his sensitivity.”

