Edition: English
Edition: English

Courteney Cox posts affectionate photos of her boyfriend

Courteney Cox posts affectionate photos of her boyfriend

  • Actress Courteney Cox revealed some captivating pictures of herself.
  • She is in a swimsuit in Ireland.
  • The first clip had Cox operating a vehicle.
Actress Courteney Cox, 58, revealed some sexy pictures of herself in a swimsuit in Ireland learning to operate a boat and a car.

The first clip had Cox operating a vehicle from the right front seat while dressed in a pair of jeans and a basic black t-shirt and seeming intensely focused as she drove through an Irish neighborhood.

Then, the Saturday, September 3rd, Instagram video montage included some sweet pictures of the couple while they were travelling in Europe.

Cox had earlier in July shared a heartfelt remembrance of her boyfriend on his 46th birthday. She posted a photo of the two standing side by side at Monica’s apartment. “Happy Birthday to my closest friend and love,” she said as her caption.

He is a talented and attractive partner in addition to being the kindest, most patient, finest listener, curious, and compassionate person. I cherish you, JMD X.

