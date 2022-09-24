Daniel Craig’s “No Time to Die” receives some criticism from Pierce Brosnan

The Irish actor, who played the 007 agents for seven years, from 1995 to 2002, was asked about the character’s future as Daniel Craig announced his retirement.

Brosnan replied in an interview, “I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall.

When asked who he thought should play the next Bond, the actor responded, “Who should execute it?

When asked which latest Bond movie he had seen, Brosnan replied in an interview, “I saw the last one, and I saw Skyfall. I cherish Skyfall.

He said, “I’m not too sure about the final one,” referring to No Time To Die, leaving out the rest of his sentence. “Always giving from the heart, Daniel Very strong and fearless. But…”

The 69-year-old actor continued, referring to the movie: “I have the utmost respect for Daniel Craig and what he accomplished. He significantly improved the performance with his physicality.”

When asked who he thought should play the next Bond, the actor responded, “Who should execute it? I don’t care “He started. “It will be intriguing to watch who they choose as the man. I hope he does well, whatever he is.”

