  • Dionne Warwick: Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t know “what he’s missing” with ‘25-year’ dating rule
Dionne Warwick says about Leonardo DiCaprio

  •  His peculiar restriction of only dating women under the age of 25 despite being in his forties has now generated a tonne of memes on Twitter.
  • Now, Dionne Warwick, 81, poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio for his dating habits, calling it “his loss” since he chooses to date younger women.
  • The Heartbreaker singer tweeted, “I just learned about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25 year rule.”
 Since his news-making divorce from Camila Morrone shortly after she turned 25, Leonardo DiCaprio has become the subject of internet memes.

His peculiar restriction of only dating women under the age of 25 despite being in his forties has now generated a tonne of memes on Twitter.

Now, Dionne Warwick, 81, poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio for his dating habits, calling it “his loss” since he chooses to date younger women.

The Heartbreaker singer tweeted, “I just learned about Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25-year rule.” His misfortune

She continued in jest, “You don’t know what you’re missing.”

But it appears that the Oscar winner is defying his own rules since Gigi Hadid, a 27-year-old model has caught the attention of multiple sources.

According to a source who spoke to Page Six, the couple is “taking it slow” as they take their new relationship to the next level.

