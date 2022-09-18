Don’t Worry Darling: Matthew Libatique denies any drama took place

Cinematographer Matthew Libatique asserted there was no on-set conflict while talking on The Hollywood Reporters Behind the Screen podcast.

He remarked, “I think this was the most harmonious set I’ve ever been on “

Libatique went on to say that he was never there for any off-screen controversy.

Libatique has refuted the rumours, calling them “absolutely incorrect,” regarding everything from the rumoured conflict between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh to the spit-gate event involving Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

“When you hear rumours of conflict on the set, I reject them. It was not at all obvious, he continued.

However, Libatique went on to say that he was never there for any off-screen controversy. Whatever occurred, it did so long after I had departed and had begun working on something else. The twice-nominated for an Oscar said, “I was never a witness to anything and I didn’t feel anything. I didn’t feel anything, despite the fact that you sometimes get the impression that something might be going on.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh play Jack and Alice, a young couple who reside in the supposedly ideal business town of Victory, California, in the 1950s, in the movie Don’t Worry Darling. The story revolves around the couple’s daily activities as Alice starts to notice anomalies in their picturesque neighbourhood. Alice in Pugh’s Alice develops an obsession with her husband’s line of work and learns unpleasant secrets.

