Dua Lipa makes her way to the George Clooney while standing out in black outfit

On Thursday, Dua Lipa arrived at the first-ever Albie Awards presented by George Clooney’s Foundation for Justice looking stunning in a figure-hugging garment.

The New Rules singer’s outing follows the release of exclusive DailyMail photographs showing her enjoying a romantic date night with Trevor Noah, 38, of The Daily Show, on Wednesday.

The Levitating singer exited Manhattan’s The Greenwich Hotel and made her way to a waiting SUV while wearing a striking all-black ensemble that highlighted her amazing body.

Dua’s dress, which showed her toned arms and had thick straps connected in a ‘Y’ form over her back, emphasized her hourglass body and lean frame.

The singer, who was born in London, styled her bangs sharply to the side and wore her dark hair in a high bun.

She completed the look with a heavy gold bracelet and paper clip-shaped silver earrings that matched the ones she had worn the previous evening for her date with Trevor Noah.

She was observed dining quietly and intimately with the presenter of the Daily Show at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican eatery in the East Village.

‘They were quietly seated away from everyone else at the restaurant,’ an observer told DailyMail.com. They sat closely together during the meal, making it obvious they were into each other. Together, they strolled away, pausing for lengthy embraces and, after the second kiss, hugs.

