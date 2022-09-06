Elon Musk criticizes Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings series

The billionaire took to Twitter to express his negative evaluation of the series

Elon Musk blasted Amazon Prime Video’s fantasy series “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power”.

The series had its largest debut in Prime Video history with 25 million viewers.

In a recent sequence of tweets, Tesla CEO Elon Musk blasted Amazon Prime Video’s billion-dollar fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

On Monday, the billionaire took to Twitter to express his negative evaluation of the series, which had the largest debut in Prime Video history – with 25 million viewers.

Tolkien is turning in his grave — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

“Tolkien is turning in his grave,” Musk wrote in reference to the series’ late author J.R.R. Tolkien. “Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice,” he added.

After the two tech titans competed over their space ventures, Musk’s SpaceX and Bezos’ Blue Origin, Musk’s appears to play into his rivalry with Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos.

Meanwhile, Rings of Power is set “thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness,” the logline reads.

