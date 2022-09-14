Emmy ratings drop to a new record low after improving in 2021

According to Nielsen data, the Emmys’ ratings drop resumed with the 74th awards, falling more than 20% to a record-low audience after having stopped in 2021.

The show averaged 5.9 million viewers this year, down from 7.4 million last year and about 500,000 shies of the previous low set in 2020 when it was held during the coronavirus pandemic’s pre-vaccine phase.

The Emmys averaged 10.2 million people the last time NBC televised them in 2018, which highlights how gradually and steeply viewing of the award ceremonies has decreased.

There are certain restrictions, such as the fact that the Emmys, which alternate between the four main broadcast networks, were moved from Sunday to Monday due to the conflict with “Sunday Night Football.”

The Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks played in a very competitive NFL game that averaged more than 10 million viewers during those NBC years, which normally results in lower Emmy ratings.

In 2020, all of the main award events saw a significant decline in viewers, while the majority saw a rise in them. For instance, the Oscars increased by more than 50% in March after falling to a historic low the year before.

Even with the reduction in linear TV viewership, the Emmys were mostly given to streaming and premium TV shows, which often draw lower audiences than the most popular broadcast shows. Because viewers’ attention is divided among so many possibilities, this dynamic is thought to be a contributing factor in the steadily declining ratings.

Two of the top honors went to HBO’s “Succession” and “The White Lotus,” with the third going to the comedy “Ted Lasso” on Apple TV+ for the second year in a row.

Politics were barely mentioned at all during this year’s Emmys, which is routinely blamed for alienating some viewers.

The show, which was hosted by a longstanding “Saturday Night Live” cast member, received mostly negative reviews from critics.

