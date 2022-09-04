Florence Pugh will play the lead role in Thunderbolts.

According to reports, Florence Pugh will play the lead role in Thunderbolts, the upcoming anti-hero film from Marvel.

Justin Kroll of Deadline stated that Yelena Belova, who stars in Florence Pugh’s Thunderbolts, will take the lead role in the most recent edition of Matthew Belloni’s The Town podcast.

Pugh’s persona was initially presented as the MCU’s de facto Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff. Both viewers and critics loved the movie.

Five months after “Black Widow” was released, the character later made a comeback in Disney+’s Hawkeye. She squared up with the titular Avenger played by Jeremy Renner in the well-liked episode.

Phase 5 will end with a different kind of team-up movie, the currently somewhat-mysterious Thunderbolts, with Black Widow’s Eric Pearson working on a script and director Jake Schreier (who also used to be a member of the Waverly Films collective with Spider-Jon Man’s Watts) on board. This was confirmed by Kevin Feige at Comic-Con 2022.

The Suicide Squad from DC Comics will be comparable to Marvel’s Thunderbolts. a team of criminals, or at the very least anti-heroes, assembled by outside schemers in an unwise attempt to make them a force for good.

