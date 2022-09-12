Styles and the cast of My Policeman win their first acting awards

Harry Styles walked the red carpet at TIFF with My Policeman co-stars Emma Corrin and David Dawson.

Don’t Worry Darling cast were honoured for their performance at the Tribute Awards.

The musician was accused of spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

Advertisement

Harry Styles accepted the Tribute Award at TIFF 2022 as the ensemble of My Policeman was honoured on Sunday night.

Following the Venice Film Festival drama surrounding his Don’t Worry Darling cast, Harry Styles appeared on the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival 2022 alongside his My Policeman co-stars, Emma Corrin and David Dawson. At the festival’s Tribute Awards, the singer also won his first acting honour.

The cast of My Policeman received the ensemble award at TIFF’s Tribute Awards on Sunday night and Styles was present to receive the same. Delivering a speech after receiving the honour, the singer said, “Thank you so much to everyone here, on behalf of all of us, for this wonderful, wonderful award. We all loved working on this film so much. And we hope you enjoy it.” Styles who has been in the middle of his Love On tour has been performing as well as making appearances for his upcoming film.

The musician was recently embroiled in a scandal over his second project, directed by his girlfriend Olivia Wilde. In a video that went viral on social media, Harry was accused of spitting on Chris Pine before the film’s screening at the Venice premiere of Don’t Worry Darling. While Pine’s representatives quickly denied the rumours, Harry later laughed about it during his New York show.

The singer, who has been dating Wilde since last year, did not walk the red carpet with her at the Venice Film Festival. Olivia also discussed the couple’s desire to keep their relationship quiet in an interview.

Also Read Harry Styles discusses the complexities of sexuality Harry Styles' latest film, "My Policeman," premiered at the Toronto Film Festival...