Harry Styles makes fun of the spitting rumors around Chris Pine

The actor and singer made fun of recent rumours that he spit on “Don’t Worry, Darling” co-star Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival premiere of that movie.

Social media videos revealed that Styles made light of the fact that he had gone “very fast to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” during his performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, after video from the film festival showed Styles approaching Pine to take a seat next to the actor during a thriller screening, people on the internet went crazy. Styles made a quiet “puh” motion with his mouth as he sat down. Pine suddenly interrupted his ovation, shook his head, and grinned as though the two actors had shared a joke. He then looked down at his lap.

The entire situation became so significant that a denial of any spitting was made.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” a rep for Pine told People magazine. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

It was merely the most recent alleged off-screen turmoil surrounding the movie.

The relationship between the movie’s star, Florence Pugh, and director Olivia Wilde was also questioned.

At a festival press conference, Wilde declared, “Florence is a force.” She is great in the movie, and I can’t express enough how honored I am to have her as our lead.

As for the never-ending tabloid rumors and noise, Wilde replied, “I mean, the internet feeds itself.” I don’t feel the need to donate because I believe it is well-nourished enough.

Pugh walked the red carpet for the movie at the festival, but due to a scheduling conflict, she was unable to take part in the press conference.

