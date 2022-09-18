Hot Take trial movie: starring Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, receives a release date

Advertisement
  • A new film titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be based on the dramatic defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
  • The high-profile case will be the subject of a forthcoming movie, which will reportedly premiere on September 30 only on Fox’s streaming service, Tubi.
  • The Depp-Heard trial’s movie adaption will also focus on their “tumultuous connection.
A new film titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be based on the dramatic defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The high-profile case will be the subject of a forthcoming movie, which will reportedly premiere on September 30 only on Fox’s streaming service, Tubi.

Mark Hapka from Days of Our Lives will play the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and Megan Davis from Alone in the Dark has been cast as Heard in the upcoming movie.

Camille Vasquez, played by Melissa Marty, will represent Depp, and Elaine Bredehoft, played by Mary Carrig from Law & Order: True Crime, will represent Heard.

The movie dramatizes the events surrounding the court dispute that garnered media attention earlier this year for more than six weeks.

The Depp-Heard trial’s movie adaption will also focus on their “tumultuous connection.”

The Edward Scissor hand actor prevailed in his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife on three charges, and Heard prevailed in her countersuit on one count in the court case that ended on June 1.

