Edition: English
Is Netflix horror series ‘Devil in Ohio’ based on true story?

Articles
  • Netflix’s Devil in Ohio is an inspiration by a true story.
  • The series is based on a book by Daria Polatin of the same name.
  • It stars a teenage girl who gets located by police officers after attempting to escape a satanic cult.
The August debut of the Netflix horror series Devil in Ohio comes in anticipation of the upcoming Halloween season. Based on the same-titled novel by Daria Polatin, Rachel Miller developed the series.

The author of the novel admitted that the plot was based on a real event. That her television show’s producer, Rachel Miller, had told her about and given her the inspiration to write about.

In an official statement, Polatin acknowledged, “The bones of the story are genuine and happened. And I wanted to take that as a jumping-off point.”

Polatin and Miller hasn’t revealed the genuine girl engaged in the incident’s identify. Or any other details due to privacy concerns.

In the novel Devil in Ohio, a teenage girl is found by police. After attempting to flee a shadowy cult, only to run into a psychiatrist.

