Jennifer Aniston will become the neighbor of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Jennifer Aniston soon will the neighbor of Prince Harry

Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry’s next-door neighbor is leaving because Jennifer Aniston has purchased the Monectico, California, four-bedroom farmhouse.

The property, which Winfrey had bought for $10.5 million in early 2021, was reportedly purchased by the Friends alum for $14.8 million.

Sussex resides in one of the areas of California with the highest concentration of famous people.

Numerous well-known figures from the entertainment world, such as Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, and Ellen DeGeneres, have real estate there.

After acquiring the 2.1-acre property, Winfrey reportedly paid Bob Greene $2.3 million for the two smaller cottages.

Aniston is anticipated to give the property some unique touches as the actor enjoys doing so.

“I would love to be a designer if I wasn’t an actress. I enjoy the procedure, “In 2018, Aniston spoke to Architectural Digest.

