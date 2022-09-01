Jessica Simpson shares her kid’s photos on first day of school

Jessica Simpson turns 42 years old
Jessica Simpson wrote a love letter to herself for her 42nd birthday....
Jessica Simpson is an American singer, actress, and businesswoman. After performing in church choirs as a child, Simpson signed with Columbia Records in 1997, aged seventeen.
The singer, 42, posted a sweet photo of her two elder children, Ace Knute, 9, and Maxwell Drew, 10, on their first day of school on Instagram on Wednesday.
Maxwell hugs her younger brother in the endearing photo, which is missing Simpson and husband Eric Johnson’s 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae. The siblings are posing in the driveway wearing their first day-of-school uniforms.
These two had an amazing first day of school! I’m so proud! Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos.” Simpson captioned the cute shot.
