Jessica Simpson shares her kid’s photos on first day of school

Jessica Simpson is an American actress.

Jessica shared an Instagram photo of her kids on their first day of school.

The singer’s daughter Maxwell Drew, 10, and son Ace Knute, 9, are both heading back to school.

Advertisement

Jessica Simpson is an American singer, actress, and businesswoman. After performing in church choirs as a child, Simpson signed with Columbia Records in 1997, aged seventeen.

The singer, 42, posted a sweet photo of her two elder children, Ace Knute, 9, and Maxwell Drew, 10, on their first day of school on Instagram on Wednesday.

Maxwell hugs her younger brother in the endearing photo, which is missing Simpson and husband Eric Johnson’s 3-year-old daughter Birdie Mae. The siblings are posing in the driveway wearing their first day-of-school uniforms.

These two had an amazing first day of school! I’m so proud! Heart is full. Growin’ up and ownin’ it. Happy kiddos.” Simpson captioned the cute shot.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) Advertisement

Also Read Jessica Simpson turns 42 years old Jessica Simpson wrote a love letter to herself for her 42nd birthday....