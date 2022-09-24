Advertisement
Joelle Rich’s friends were stunned she left her husband Johnny Depp

  • As a result of rumors that she has divorced her husband in order to date the actor, Joelle Rich, Johnny Depp’s new girlfriend, the actor’s pals are in “shock.”
  • She and Johnny Depp are diametrically opposed in every way, including age and upbringing.
  • In order to be with Depp, Rich reportedly divorced her husband Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group.
 As a result of rumors that she has divorced her husband in order to date the actor, Joelle Rich, Johnny Depp’s new girlfriend, the actor’s pals are in “shock.”

The two are “poles apart,” according to a friend of the UK-based attorney who defended the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in his 2018 UK libel lawsuit against The Sun.

The acquaintance told the site, “She is amazing, super-clever, beautiful, polite, and incredibly smart — which is why everyone is so astonished by the current reports.”

She and Johnny Depp are diametrically opposed in every way, including age and upbringing. She is married to a handsome, highly successful man, and they have two wonderful children.

“So it comes as a big shock. It’s a remarkable action for someone like Joelle—a very accomplished, pragmatic North London attorney to take, the friend said.

In order to be with Depp, Rich reportedly divorced her husband Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group.

Despite not being on Depp’s legal team, she supported him in court during the US libel lawsuit against Amber Heard.

