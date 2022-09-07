Advertisement
John Legend did not support Kanye West presidency dreams

Articles
  • Ye and the Donda rapper’s friendship came to a turbulent end when Legend declined to back the rapper’s campaign against Joe Biden for president.
  • Legend said he doesn’t think political views “should be everything in your relationship” but does believe they are indicators of a person’s character.
  • No ill will exists between John Legend and his erstwhile pal Kanye West.
No ill will exists between John Legend and his erstwhile pal Kanye West. Ye and the Donda rapper’s friendship came to a turbulent end, according to the All of Me hitmaker, when Ye declined to back the rapper’s campaign against Joe Biden for president.

In an interview with The New Yorker, Legend said: “What I was saying was that he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him running for President, and that was the real impetus for us having a strain in our friendship.”

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, but he was very upset with me that I didn’t support him and I supported Joe Biden. It’s up to him whether he can get past that.”

Legend said that although he doesn’t think political views “should be everything in your relationship,” he does “believe that certain things you believe in are indicators of your character, and obviously that will affect your friendships.”

“I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters,” said the EGOT winner.

