John Travolta says he’s ‘so proud’ as son Ben

John shared a video of his son Ben practicing his parkour skills.

The 11-year-old became a “level 3 ninja” at an indoor adventure gym.

The Grease star, who is 68 years old, posted an impressive new video of his 11-year-old son Ben practicing parkour at an indoor adventure gym on Instagram on Tuesday.

Travolta said that Ben just became a “level 3 ninja,” which is a new level in his training. “I’m so proud,” the actor said.

In the video, Ben jumps from one thing to another by swinging across monkey bars. He can also use only his upper body strength to move a metal bar up and down a set of pegs.

Ben’s sister Ella, who is 22 years old, wrote in the comments.

Many of the actor’s famous friends commented on the video about how good Ben was at fun.

Mario Lopez wrote, “Right on, Ben,” and Jamie Lee Curtis added, “WOWZA.”

Debi Mazar said, “I want to do that!”

