Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
John Travolta says he’s ‘so proud’ as son Ben

John Travolta says he’s ‘so proud’ as son Ben

Articles
Advertisement
John Travolta says he’s ‘so proud’ as son Ben

John Travolta says he’s ‘so proud’ as son Ben

Advertisement
  • John Travolta is an American actor.
  • John shared a video of his son Ben practicing his parkour skills.
  • The 11-year-old became a “level 3 ninja” at an indoor adventure gym.
Advertisement

John Travolta is an American actor. He came to public attention during the 1970s, appearing on the television sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter and starring in the box office successes.

The Grease star, who is 68 years old, posted an impressive new video of his 11-year-old son Ben practicing parkour at an indoor adventure gym on Instagram on Tuesday.

Travolta said that Ben just became a “level 3 ninja,” which is a new level in his training. “I’m so proud,” the actor said.

In the video, Ben jumps from one thing to another by swinging across monkey bars. He can also use only his upper body strength to move a metal bar up and down a set of pegs.

Ben’s sister Ella, who is 22 years old, wrote in the comments.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Many of the actor’s famous friends commented on the video about how good Ben was at fun.

Mario Lopez wrote, “Right on, Ben,” and Jamie Lee Curtis added, “WOWZA.”

Advertisement

Debi Mazar said, “I want to do that!”

Also Read

Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John
Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta’s tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Piers Morgan reacts to John Travolta's tribute to Olivia Newton-John. Olivia Newton-John...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story