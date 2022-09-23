Advertisement
Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich, the lawyer who help in UK libel battle

Articles
  • In light of news that Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich, the attorney who represented him in his UK libel battle, it appears that Depp is following Elon Musk’s counsel.
  • In 2020, Joelle Rich, 38, acted as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s representative.
  • This happened notably following his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in June.
In light of news that Johnny Depp is dating Joelle Rich, the attorney who represented him in his UK libel battle, it appears that Depp is following Elon Musk’s counsel.

In 2020, Joelle Rich, 38, acted as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s representative.

According to the source, citing Us Weekly, when the trial was over, Depp and Rich’s friendship developed into romance. This happened notably following his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard in June.

The publication quotes a person close to Depp and his new love interest as saying, “Their chemistry is off the charts. They have a major disagreement. They are genuine articles.

Elon Musk, Amber Heard’s ex-boyfriend, had already counseled Depp and Amber Heard to “move on” after their defamation trial.

I hope they both move on, he tweeted. Each of them is fantastic at its finest.

Read More News On
Read More News On

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
