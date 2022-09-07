Justin Bieber discontinues world tour due to poor health

Justin Bieber says he will take a break from his Justice World Tour.

He cited mental and physical health issues as the reason for the decision.

The tour had been rescheduled after members of his team tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year.

Justin Bieber said Tuesday he would take a break from his rescheduled Justice World Tour due to mental and physical health issues, according to Reuters.

The musician posted the announcement on Instagram, saying that performing six live shows following his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis earlier this year, “took a real toll.”

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil,” Bieber said. Exhaustion “overtook” him, he said.

The artist claimed that after consulting with his physicians, family, and team, he made the decision to put his health ahead of his tour.

“I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be okay, but I need time to rest and get better,” he said. “I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.”

“I love you all passionately!”, he concluded the statement after thanking the crowd for their prayers and support.

The globe tour, which had been delayed earlier this year because Bieber and members of his team tested positive for COVID-19, ultimately began in March.

Up until March 2023, he had 70 gigs scheduled for South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

When he would perform again, Bieber did not specify, and when his publicists were asked for comment, they did not immediately provide one.

The Canadian musician revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which had immobilized half of his face and forced him to postpone gigs while he recovered.

