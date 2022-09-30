Justin Bieber feels “proud” of his wife Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is overjoyed that his wife Hailey Bieber has put the singer’s rumors of having dated Selena Gomez to bed.

Hailey dispelled the accusations that there was ever any connection between her romance with Justin and his previous relationship with Gomez in her tell-all interview.

Justin is incredibly protective of Hailey, yet he is confident in her abilities.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber is overjoyed that his wife Hailey Bieber has put the singer’s rumors of having dated Selena Gomez to bed.

The Peaches singer praised his ladylove for “showing such great strength and courage” in the wake of the model’s recent discussion with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to Hollywood Life, Justin is incredibly proud of Hailey right now. He is aware that she did not make the decision to conduct this interview lightly, but she believed it was necessary at some time.

“Justin is aware that she found it difficult. The source continued, “Justin has witnessed Hailey have numerous ups and downs in their relationship. He has frequently witnessed her sobbing because “she’s been harassed and attacked just for being with him.”

But he has also witnessed Hailey’s tenacity, and he is really happy to call Hailey his wife. He is hoping that this interview would allow people to get to know her better and realize that she is an independent person from him.

Hailey dispelled the accusations that there was ever any connection between her romance with Justin and his previous relationship with Gomez in her tell-all interview.

Advertisement

The source added that Justin admires how well Hailey handles the trolls even if the Disney alum’s followers continue to torment her.

“He respects her poise and how she’s handled herself throughout this,” he said. He’s delighted she’s speaking her truth and clearing the air because what she’s been through with the fans bullying her has been incredibly difficult, the insider continued.

He’s done everything in his power to make sure she knows he has her back. Justin is incredibly protective of Hailey, yet he is confident in her abilities. He admires her for being a very powerful person.

Also Read Australia announced that it will stop requiring Covid isolation Australia has announced that it will stop requiring Covid isolation as of...