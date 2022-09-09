Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn involves wine and a seat on the front porch

The country singer sat down outside with their wife Katelyn for an interactive Q&A in a Jenga-style setting in an exclusive film from Spotify’s new video series Backyard Games that was shared with PEOPLE on Friday.

Kane Brown and his wife value the simple things because their life is constantly in motion. The country singer sat down outside with their wife Katelyn for an interactive Q&A in a Jenga-style setting in an exclusive film from Spotify’s new video series Backyard Games that was shared with PEOPLE on Friday.

Each block the couple chooses in the film has a question on it that they must respond to.

The first query focused on the couple’s “go-to dating night.” Kane, 28, responded with “Netflix and chill” right away, but Katelyn, 30, had a different idea.

She says in the video, “I like to stay home and relax on the front porch drinking wine. I don’t want to go out for a date night.”

The block also inquired about how Kane’s family “inspired or impacted your work” in another instance.

The “Be Like That” singer responded, “With a lot of love and happiness and I never have to worry about anything so I get to work on music.”

The country singer quipped that Spotify would have to pay him $25.99 for the opportunity to provide his best business advice over a round of golf with his manager Martha Earls.

“We’re always looking to connect artists with their fans in a meaningful way. With the release of his third album, Different Man, we wanted to showcase to new and longtime fans a more personal side of Kane amongst family and friends,” Brittany Schaffer, head of artist and label partnerships, Spotify Nashville, said in a statement.

“An incredible, creative, and family man, Spotify has had the pleasure of supporting him since his Experiment Extended album days, watching his career and loyal fan base grow through the years. We could not be more thrilled to partner with him again and look forward to fans’ seeing his exclusive social content.”

