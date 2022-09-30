Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Katie Price reflects on son Harvey’s ‘life-threatening’ weight

Katie Price reflects on son Harvey’s ‘life-threatening’ weight

Articles
Advertisement
Katie Price reflects on son Harvey’s ‘life-threatening’ weight

Katie Price reflects on son Harvey’s ‘life-

Advertisement
  • Katie Price, an English reality personality, remarked on her son Harvey’s “life-threatening” weight but revealed he has shed a stone since she started following his health journey.
  • The television personality, 44, posted a video of Harvey, 20, sporting bunny ears and munching
  • Harvey shed eight pounds in a week after starting a new lifestyle, Katie said in December.
Advertisement

Katie Price, an English reality personality, remarked on her son Harvey’s “life-threatening” weight but revealed he has shed a stone since she started following his health journey.

The television personality, 44, posted a video of Harvey, 20, sporting bunny ears and munching on carrots on Instagram on Friday as she discussed his physical fitness.

For those who are unaware, Harvey was born with a number of impairments, including blindness, ADHD, and the overeating disorder Prader-Willi syndrome.

In the video, he exclaimed, “Eating carrots makes me feel healthy!

As she expressed her concerns about Harvey’s “life-threatening weight,” Katie wrote in a caption that accompanied the video that he had shed one stone since reaching 29 stones last year.

In spite of her concerns for his health, she continued to film his fitness journey and gushed that she was “so proud” of him.

Advertisement

I’m really pleased with Harvey, who has now shed a stone. His college is doing an incredible job of trying to keep him active and eating well because his weight has now become a life hazard.

After her kid reached 29 stone last year, Katie has chronicled Harvey’s health journey before.

Harvey shed eight pounds in a week after starting a new lifestyle, Katie said in December.

Also Read

Will Shakira be reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Antonio de la Rua?
Will Shakira be reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Antonio de la Rua?

Karina Lavcoli, a TV host, even asserted that Antonio is "ready to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anne Heche’s son announces launch of her posthumous book
Anne Heche’s son announces launch of her posthumous book
Lisa Vanderpump tweet
Lisa Vanderpump tweet "Ding Dong" after Lisa Rinna exit from RHOBH
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's sweet moments with their 3 children
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's sweet moments with their 3 children
Jennifer Aniston is now ready for a 'committed relationship'
Jennifer Aniston is now ready for a 'committed relationship'
 
 "Candy Cane Lane" featured Nick Offerman, Chris Redd, and Robin 
Julia Fox says she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date
Julia Fox says she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story