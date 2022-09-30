Katie Price reflects on son Harvey’s ‘life-threatening’ weight

Katie Price, an English reality personality, remarked on her son Harvey’s “life-threatening” weight but revealed he has shed a stone since she started following his health journey.

The television personality, 44, posted a video of Harvey, 20, sporting bunny ears and munching

Katie Price, an English reality personality, remarked on her son Harvey’s “life-threatening” weight but revealed he has shed a stone since she started following his health journey.

The television personality, 44, posted a video of Harvey, 20, sporting bunny ears and munching on carrots on Instagram on Friday as she discussed his physical fitness.

For those who are unaware, Harvey was born with a number of impairments, including blindness, ADHD, and the overeating disorder Prader-Willi syndrome.

In the video, he exclaimed, “Eating carrots makes me feel healthy!

As she expressed her concerns about Harvey’s “life-threatening weight,” Katie wrote in a caption that accompanied the video that he had shed one stone since reaching 29 stones last year.

In spite of her concerns for his health, she continued to film his fitness journey and gushed that she was “so proud” of him.

I’m really pleased with Harvey, who has now shed a stone. His college is doing an incredible job of trying to keep him active and eating well because his weight has now become a life hazard.

After her kid reached 29 stone last year, Katie has chronicled Harvey’s health journey before.

