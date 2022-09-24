Advertisement
Katie Salmon and Harry are still together after being on love Island

Articles
Katie Salmon and Harry

  • Katie Salmon has refuted rumors that she and her fiancé Harry are no longer together.
  • She also disclosed that her daughter recently received a hemangioma tumor diagnosis.
  • Katie claimed that although her daughter’s tumor has grown to the size of a “fist,” it is still being treated and will probably be gone by the time she turns one.
Katie Salmon has refuted rumors that she and her fiancé Harry are no longer together. She also disclosed that her daughter recently received a hemangioma tumor diagnosis.

The fact is that I have been suffering from the severe baby blues, and I can only say that being a mother has been one of the hardest difficulties I have ever had to face in my life,’ Katie admitted to The Sun on Friday.

Katie claimed that her mental health has gotten so terrible in recent months that she experiences “anxiety” when leaving the house.

Katie claimed that although her daughter’s tumor has grown to the size of a “fist,” it is still being treated and will probably be gone by the time she turns one.

From the time she was three weeks old until it reached the size of a fist on the side of her face, it became extraordinarily enormous. She was having trouble seeing out of one eye, which was impacting her eyesight, Katie added.

She added that although they are still together, they are taking a brief break to concentrate on their mental health.

We have had a lot of difficulties, so please be understanding even though our relationship isn’t ideal, Katie urged.

She continued by praising her fiancé and asserting that their family will “make it through,” with the two of them committed to priorities for their daughter.

Just six months after the birth of their first child, Katie and Harry reportedly broke up, according to reports that appeared earlier this week.

