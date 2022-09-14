Kendall Jenner has expressed interest in getting married to Devin Booker

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been expressing interest in getting married.

After a brief breakup over the summer, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been expressing interest in getting married.

Since they rekindled their relationship, a source close to the supermodel said to Entertainment Tonight that Kendall has grown “more into” the basketball player.

According to the insider, even the reality TV star’s family is shocked to see her in a committed relationship because they have never “seen Kendall like this.”

“Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” the insider said.

“She’s always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she’s made space for Devin.

“She is really into him. She’s always had a love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever,” the source added.

The insider continued by saying that even the couple’s most recent public appearance, at the US Open’s Men’s Finals Match last weekend, demonstrated how wonderful their relationship has grown.

“At the tennis [match], they were all over each other, holding hands and kissing. They didn’t mind being seen by everyone, “the shared source

The couple began dating in 2020 and subsequently chose to put their relationship on hold in order to focus on their professions in 2022; however, they later came to the realization that they could not be apart.

“Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times,” the source noted.

“But their love for one another draws them back to each other.”

