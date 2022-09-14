Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Kendall Jenner has expressed interest in getting married to Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has expressed interest in getting married to Devin Booker

Articles
Advertisement
Kendall Jenner has expressed interest in getting married to Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner has expressed interest Kendall Jenner has expressed interest in Devin Booker

Advertisement
  • Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been expressing interest in getting married.
  • Since they rekindled their relationship, a source close to the supermodel said to Entertainment Tonight that Kendall has grown “more into” the basketball player.
  • According to the insider, even the reality TV star’s family is shocked to see her in a committed relationship because they have never “saw Kendall like this.” “
Advertisement

After a brief breakup over the summer, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner have been expressing interest in getting married.

Since they rekindled their relationship, a source close to the supermodel said to Entertainment Tonight that Kendall has grown “more into” the basketball player.

According to the insider, even the reality TV star’s family is shocked to see her in a committed relationship because they have never “seen Kendall like this.”

“Despite all her sisters being moms and settling down, Kendall was never interested in that,” the insider said.

“She’s always been focused on her career and her friends, but lately her priorities have shifted, and she’s made space for Devin.

“She is really into him. She’s always had a love for him, even when they were separated, but she is more into him now than ever,” the source added.

Advertisement

The insider continued by saying that even the couple’s most recent public appearance, at the US Open’s Men’s Finals Match last weekend, demonstrated how wonderful their relationship has grown.

“At the tennis [match], they were all over each other, holding hands and kissing. They didn’t mind being seen by everyone, “the shared source

The couple began dating in 2020 and subsequently chose to put their relationship on hold in order to focus on their professions in 2022; however, they later came to the realization that they could not be apart.

“Their work, travel schedules and balancing their professional lives with their personal lives can get overwhelming at times,” the source noted.

“But their love for one another draws them back to each other.”

Also Read

Victoria Beckham believes that Nicola Peltz deceived her, used charm to boost her profile
Victoria Beckham believes that Nicola Peltz deceived her, used charm to boost her profile

Victoria Beckham believes that Nicola Peltz's "charming" façade has misled her. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Twitter burst with responses to 'The Year of the Nepo Baby':
Twitter burst with responses to 'The Year of the Nepo Baby': "Gonna frame this"
Wax Statue of Chris Hemsworth now on display at Madame Tussauds Vienna
Wax Statue of Chris Hemsworth now on display at Madame Tussauds Vienna
Britney Spears ex-husband will reveal everything about his former wife after his children turn 18
Britney Spears ex-husband will reveal everything about his former wife after his children turn 18
Gwen Stefani Says She's Open to a Reunion
Gwen Stefani Says She's Open to a Reunion
Sonya Eddy Dies at 55
Sonya Eddy Dies at 55
Gal Gadot not to be replaced in Wonder Woman's role
Gal Gadot not to be replaced in Wonder Woman's role
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story