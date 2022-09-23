Khloe Kardashian insists that her son’s name begin with the letter “T”

Khloe Kardashian insists that her son’s name begin with the letter “T”

Articles
Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian insists that her son’s name begin with the letter “T”

Khloe Kardashian

Advertisement
  • Khloe then retorted: “It will get started with a T. That’s just the names I’ve been looking at, after all.”
  • Then Kris added some recommendations: “Tatum, Tyler, and Tucker.
  • We could give him the name Travis, and then it would be a simple three.”
Advertisement

Khloe then retorted: “It will get started with a T. That’s just the names I’ve been looking at, after all.”

Then Kris added some recommendations: “Tatum, Tyler, and Tucker. We could give him the name Travis, and then it would be a simple three.”

This year, Khloe gave birth to her kid through surrogacy with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. True, the couple’s four-year-old daughter, is already theirs.

Khloe then retorted: “It will get started with a T. That’s just the names I’ve been looking at, after all.”

Then Kris added some recommendations: “Tatum, Tyler, and Tucker. We could give him the name Travis, and then it would be a simple three.”

This year, Khloe gave birth to her kid through surrogacy with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. True, the couple’s four-year-old daughter, is already theirs.

Advertisement

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story