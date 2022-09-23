Khloé Kardashian says Tristan Thompson wanted to have another baby

Khloé Kardashian claims Tristan Thompson wants a second child with her despite being aware of Maralee Nichols’ pregnancy.

The founder of the Good American Foundation acknowledged being duped by the former boyfriend in a comment on the first episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

He always knew when the second baby was due, especially after seeing the paperwork, in retrospect.

“I found out about Tristan’s situation [with Nichols] the first week of December,” she said in a confessional. “It’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic, but not that f–king deranged.”

Before talking to Khloe about another child, Tristan was aware of the other baby’s existence for two months.

She said, “All I know is that I was encouraged to do it by a specific date.

