Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Khloé Kardashian says Tristan Thompson wanted to have another baby

Khloé Kardashian says Tristan Thompson wanted to have another baby

Articles
Advertisement
Khloé Kardashian says Tristan Thompson wanted to have another baby

Khloé Kardashian

Advertisement
  • Khloé Kardashian claims Tristan Thompson wants a second child with her despite being aware of Maralee Nichols’ pregnancy.
  • The founder of the Good American Foundation acknowledged being duped by the former boyfriend in a comment on the first episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.
  • He always knew when the second baby was due, especially after seeing the paperwork, in retrospect.
Advertisement

 Khloé Kardashian claims Tristan Thompson wants a second child with her despite being aware of Maralee Nichols’ pregnancy.

The founder of the Good American Foundation acknowledged being duped by the former boyfriend in a comment on the first episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

“I found out about Tristan’s situation [with Nichols] the first week of December,” she said in a confessional. “It’s just so close. I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact. Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with somebody else? I’m not that much of a sociopath. I’m a lunatic, but not that f–king deranged.”

Before talking to Khloe about another child, Tristan was aware of the other baby’s existence for two months.

She said, “All I know is that I was encouraged to do it by a specific date.

He always knew when the second baby was due, especially after seeing the paperwork, in retrospect.

Advertisement

Also Read

Khloe Kardashian insists that her son’s name begin with the letter “T”
Khloe Kardashian insists that her son’s name begin with the letter “T”

Khloe then retorted: "It will get started with a T. That's just...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rihanna to bring her son to her much-anticipated concert
Rihanna to bring her son to her much-anticipated concert
Victoria Beckham wants to settle the ongoing fight with Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham wants to settle the ongoing fight with Nicola Peltz
Emily Ratajkowski celebrates New Year's Eve with friends after a breakup
Emily Ratajkowski celebrates New Year's Eve with friends after a breakup
James Corden almost got the lead role in Oscar-tipped ‘The Whale’
James Corden almost got the lead role in Oscar-tipped ‘The Whale’
Jennifer Aniston in her sweet year review with friend Adam Sandler
Jennifer Aniston in her sweet year review with friend Adam Sandler
Mark Ruffalo 'praying for brother' Jeremy Renner's health
Mark Ruffalo 'praying for brother' Jeremy Renner's health
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story