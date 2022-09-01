Kimberly Stewart shares Photo of her and Benicio Del Toro’s daughter

Kimberly Stewart is an American model.

Kimberly shared a rare photo of her daughter Delilah on her first day of school.

The 11-year-old is quickly catching up to her mom’s height.

Kimberly Stewart is an American socialite, television personality, and model. She is the daughter of singer Rod Stewart and actress and model Alana Stewart.

Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly shared a rare snapshot of her 11-year-old Delilah on her first day of fifth grade on Wednesday.

“BTS Grade 5,” she captioned the photo, where her daughter leans into her wearing a white shirt, khaki skirt and colorful pastel sneakers with plenty of bracelets on her wrist.

The photo is being liked by the fans and has more likes than anything this far. The comments section is also flooded with praise for the actress. She has 80.6K followers on her Instagram account.

