Kylie Jenner claims that her son’s legal name is still Wolf, she is not yet ready to reveal his new name

During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday night, Kylie, 25, and her mother Kris Jenner discussed their 7-month-old baby,

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that though her son’s name hasn’t been officially changed yet

The new name of Kylie Jenner’s little kid is a secret! During an appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday night, Kylie, 25, and her mother Kris Jenner discussed their 7-month-old baby, who Kylie shares with rapper Travis Scott.

Advertisement

“We haven’t officially legally changed the name,” Kylie said. “His name is still Wolf. His passport’s Wolf, but that isn’t gonna be his name. We’re just waiting.”

“I mean, how long do we wait?” asked host James Corden.

The audience laughed when Kris, 66, jokingly questioned her youngest child, “So we’ve been calling him Andy for nothing?”.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that though her son’s name hasn’t been officially changed yet, “We don’t call him Wolf” — to which Corden, 44, replied, “Well, what do you call him?”

You’re aware of… Kylie joked with the late-night presenter after making a sly remark “That’s not a nice name, I guess. He cannot be addressed as “You Know.””

The 31-year-old Kylie, who is also the mother of 4-year-old Stormi, acknowledged that the baby has a name, but “we’re just not ready to share yet.”

Advertisement

She went on to say, “Travis enjoys changing names repeatedly until he thinks, “Oooh, this name’s sort of good,” one day. So until then, we won’t probably make any official changes.”

He’s 21,” Kris interrupted to complete the thought.

Also Read Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella’s relationship goals The retired WWE wrestler was engaged to John Cena at the time...